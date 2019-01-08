Ortigas dweller Claudine San Diego sets out to see if she can get her to-do list done without leaving the Ortigas area

Published 2:03 PM, January 08, 2019 Rappler in Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – Claudine San Diego, or Din as her friends call her, is entering a new stage in her life. Just having come back from abroad, she's rediscovering herself. She's independent, and building a new career; she is transitioning to become the woman she aspires to be.

As she evolves, so do her needs. An urban dweller and always on-the-go, she wants to maximize her productivity. She would rather say in a place where everything is within reach. Luckily, she lives in a place where all this is possible. – Rappler.com

