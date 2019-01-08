1
MANILA, Philippines – Claudine San Diego, or Din as her friends call her, is entering a new stage in her life. Just having come back from abroad, she's rediscovering herself. She's independent, and building a new career; she is transitioning to become the woman she aspires to be.
As she evolves, so do her needs. An urban dweller and always on-the-go, she wants to maximize her productivity. She would rather say in a place where everything is within reach. Luckily, she lives in a place where all this is possible. – Rappler.com
WATCH: This yuppie sets out to do the "3 malls, P3000 challenge"
MANILA, Philippines – Claudine San Diego, or Din as her friends call her, is entering a new stage in her life. Just having come back from abroad, she's rediscovering herself. She's independent, and building a new career; she is transitioning to become the woman she aspires to be.
As she evolves, so do her needs. An urban dweller and always on-the-go, she wants to maximize her productivity. She would rather say in a place where everything is within reach. Luckily, she lives in a place where all this is possible. – Rappler.com