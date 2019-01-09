1
MANILA, Philippines – What makes a good Christmas movie? Why is Home Alone so lovable?
WATCH: Diving deep into 'Home Alone'
MANILA, Philippines – What makes a good Christmas movie? Why is Home Alone so lovable?
For the first HoliDiscussions episode, Ceej Tantengco and Renzo Magnaye dive deep into Home Alone, the essence of holiday flicks, and other recommendations on what to catch over the break. – Rappler.com
PLDT and Smart’s Holideals feature huge discounts and irresistible offers that suit your Christmas gift list - whether you’re looking for the perfect present for your loved ones, or simply thinking of a well-deserved treat for yourself to celebrate the season.