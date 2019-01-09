Have you tried any of these activities?

Published 4:28 PM, January 09, 2019 Rappler in Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – Traveling? Gaming? What are your favorite things to do over the Christmas break?

In this HoliDiscussions episode, Ceej Tantengco and Lorenzo Magnaye share their favorite yuletide hobbies and how you too can make the most out of your holidays. – Rappler.com