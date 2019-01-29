In a slump and in search of fulfillment? Here’s how to switch up your life

MANILA, Philippines – With the hustle & bustle of modern living, it’s easy to lose sight of the things that matter. Who are we really? What do we want? What fulfills us?

I went through the same crisis a few years back. Working in marketing, spending my days looking at spreadsheets, I was consumed by work to the point that even in my sleep it was spreadsheets I dreamt of.

At one point, I had to ask myself the question: Do I enjoy what I’m doing? Am I fulfilled or merely going about my job?

Enter Ikigai

If you’ve found yourself in the same bout of self-reflection, don’t fret. You’re not alone.

In fact, wanting more out of life isn’t something confined merely to young people. According to IBM’s Institute of Business Value, Millennials (20%), Gen Xers (21%) Baby Boomers (23%) all agree that being able to pursue their passion, especially in one’s work, is an important goal.

The Japanese have a term for this colorful feeling many are searching for — ikigai, iki for “life” and gai meaning “worth.” Literally, it is the sense of a life worth living.

Ikigai goes beyond passion, as it has a sense of purpose. For the Japanese, ikigai is the meeting of four elements: What you love, what you are good at, what the world needs, and what you can be paid for.

So what does one have to do to find this balance? To be able to go about this bold way of living?

We’ve got some tips for you:

Reconnect with your roots

At times, to move forward you have to pause, and take a look back. It is through taking a break that you get to assess the present from a distance.

Reconnect with old friends and family. Through their stories, remind yourself of what kind of person you were. Maybe you shared a dream or an ambition with them before but forgot all about it. Or maybe they remember something that made you truly stand out?

Were you good at photography in school? Did you play tutor to your siblings or friends? Relive those moments, and ask yourself if that could be your ikigai.

Declutter, organize your life

Now, we’re not telling you to drop everything all at once. Again, ikigai is also about balance, and the first step to balance is decluttering and organizing. Clean out your closets, make to-do lists.

By taking a more organized approach in life, you get to take better control. You get to get rid of tasks that waste your time and manage better the responsibilities that are more worthwhile.

This will give you more time. Use these extra hours to hone your skills or passions. How about getting a side-hustle? This is an opportunity to do something you might be good at. You can even earn while at it.

Accept that things aren’t always easy

Have you heard the story of the gardener? It goes, every day he poured a good amount of water on his tree. But no matter how much water he poured or how much he wished for it to bear fruit, it will only do so once it's in season.

So, not everyone is the same, not everyone grows at the same rate. It may be hard, but just like the gardener, you just have to keep doing, pushing forward.

Go out and explore



Living a bold life means exploring, both inward and outwards.

Who knows, what you’re good at may be something you haven’t even discovered yet. And the first step to discovery is going out of your comfort zone.

Martha Stewart never decorated a home until she was in her 30’s. Vera Wang was pushing 40 when she tried designing.

Attend a workshop, hang out with people you find interesting, switch up your style and travel to places you've never been to before. Or maybe give back to the community by volunteering for a local animal shelter or soup kitchen. Just head out and push your boundaries!

When it comes to living your boldest, most colorful life, the journey is just as important as the goal. Do what excites you, find the style that fits you, that’s how you find your ikigai. - Rappler.com

