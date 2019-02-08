Start the New Year with a bang at the Lion City!

Published 3:51 PM, February 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Whether you’re into food, art, culture, or good ol’ family fun, we’re certain you’ll have a blast when you start your 2019 at the heart of Singapore.

This first quarter, Singapore will be made even more vibrant and alive with the return of some of the biggest, most awaited new and annual events to entertain and educate folks of all ages.

Towards the end of January and throughout February, the Marina Bay, Civic District, Singapore River and Raffles Terrace at Fort Canning Park will be illuminated by 31 dazzling light art installations as part of iLight Singapore - Bicentennial Edition. The event kicks off the Singapore Bicentennial commemoration this year, and aims to promote awareness about sustainability and the evolution of Singapore through time.

At TOYBOX by Hasbro, opening in February in Sentosa Island, kids and kids at heart will have a blast taking part in the activities featuring seven of Hasbro’s most popular brands: My Little Pony, Transformers, NERF, Play-Doh, Monopoly, Baby Alive, and Cluedo.

The MICHELIN Guide Street Food Festival returns in February to Resorts World Sentosa to satisfy every craving of gourmands looking to try sumptuous local street food favorites from Michelin-listed restaurants and hawker stalls from the MICHELIN Guide Singapore.

Lastly, the Singapore Festival of Fun will happen throughout March at Clarke Quay. Here, parents and kids alike can enjoy various fun activities and programs such as the 5th annual Magners International Comedy Festival, Nickelodeon Fiesta, and Clarke Quay StreetFest.

Check out our infographic to find out more about these events.

