MANILA, Philippines — Going solo this Valentine’s Day?

For the single and the broken-hearted, this holiday can seem like a particularly lonely one.

The constant societal pressure to find a romantic partner reaches an all-time high during this time. But should you feel the need to lock yourself up in your room in outright defiance of the holiday, remember: true love isn’t restricted to the romantic kind this Valentine’s Day.

You can have your own celebration of Valentine’s Day with friends and family. Stay in and have a good gab session with your loved ones over good food, whether you’re at home or even at the office.

Ordering via GrabFood? On February 12-14, you get a chance to receive surprises from delivery riders dressed up as modern-day Cupids.

Aside from enjoying comfort food from over 4,000 outlets such as Bonchon Chicken, Yoshinoya, Wendy's, ArmyNavy Burger + Burrito, Tori Chizu, The French Baker, and Lartizan, lucky customers will also receive free chocolates, sweet treats, and discount vouchers from their GrabFood riders.

Spreading the love

Grab launched its Cupid GrabFood riders promo along with other Valentine’s treats last February 8 at the Makati Shangri-La. Check them out below!

This February 12-14, you can book a GrabBae to serenade you or a friend. You just need to redeem a GrabBae promo code worth 143 points on the GrabRewards catalogue from February 4-14.

This is valid only within Makati, BGC, Ortigas, Cebu Business Park, and Cebu IT Park.

The redeemed GrabBae code can then be used to book a GrabBae from February 12-14 with these steps:

In the pick-up tab, input the address you’d like to send your GrabBae to. Key in GrabBae Manila (for Manila) or GrabBae Cebu (for Cebu) as your drop off pin. Input the GrabBae code you redeemed in the promo tab. In the notes part, write the name and details of your GrabBae recipient On the services menu, choose GrabBae, and click book. The app will notify you once you successfully book a GrabBae.

After that, a GrabBae will be on his way to you or your loved ones!

Meanwhile, on February 14, passengers who get to book specially designed Kilig cars will be treated to a free ride and P200 worth of GrabCar, GrabFood, and GrabExpress promo codes.

You can also redeem treats for you and your loved ones for only 1,430 GrabRewards points: a Mrs. Fields cookie from February 8-14, and a 100 mg Toblerone at any 7-Eleven store from February 8-14.

