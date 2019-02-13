Dry, oily, or combination skin? Here are the ingredients your facial moisturizer should contain

MANILA, Philippines — Whether you’ve got skincare holy grails you swear by, or you’re still looking for the best skin care products for that perfect skincare routine, here’s one thing you should know — moisturizers are a must.

Hydrating the skin keeps the skin looking healthy, supple, and radiant. Facial moisturizer is also an anti-aging product, as it keeps fine lines and wrinkles at bay. And contrary to popular belief, it can help reduce oil production.

But all this doesn’t mean you can just dash off to the nearest drugstore and grab the first moisturizer you see. You need to know your specific skin type and the beneficial ingredients for that type.

Check out the right ingredients for your skin type below!

Dry

Dry skin needs extra loving! Soothe it with plenty of hyaluronic acid, which retains moisture. Amino peptides stimulate collagen production, reducing wrinkles. Vitamin B3, or niacinamide, also helps with the production of fatty acid, which keeps moisture in the skin.

Oily

While you need to steer clear of heavy moisturizers, you also need to make sure your skin is hydrated and balanced. When you skip moisturizing, the skin tries to overcompensate with increased oil production. Look for amino peptides and niacinamide to keep the skin healthy. A moisturizer for oily skin should also include dimethicone, an ingredient which mattifies the skin. Worried about dimethicone triggering acne? According to this, it has a volatile chemical structure, making it impossible for it to penetrate to where acne is formed.

Combination

Dealing with combination skin can be tricky. How do you deal with oily skin in some areas and dry skin in others? The key is to to use specific products for different areas of your skin. Niacinamide offers several skin-restoring benefits for every skin type, while xylitol boosts levels of hyaluronic acid in the skin.

Keep that healthy glow

Skin types aside, the best facial moisturizer should also be non-comedogenic and oil-free. Avoid ingredients such as lanolin, benzaldehyde, and stearic acid; and essential oils such as lavender oil and citrus oil.

It’s important to remember that everyone’s skin is different. What may solve a friend’s acne woes won’t necessarily elicit the same reaction from your skin. That’s why it’s important to always patch test! Otherwise, you might end up causing further damage.

Here’s to achieving those #skingoals! - Rappler.com