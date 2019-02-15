Coworking certainly has its own charm. Here’s why you should give it a try

MANILA, Philippines – Growing up, our notion of working has always been confined to a 9-to-five office job where one spends all those hours—save for an hour for lunch and quick breaks here and there—slaving away in front of a computer, hunched over a desk.

But a lot has changed since.

The last few years saw the popularity of different kinds of work setups, along with fancy job titles most of us haven’t even heard of until recently, grow.

Take telecommuting, for example. While the word has been in use since the ‘70s per Merriam-Webster, the actual practice of working from home or wherever there’s access to a phone, computer, and other devices has become popular only recently.

And as telecommuting continues to grow in popularity, so do the number of coworking offices. In case you haven’t been to or at least heard of one, coworking offices are shared spaces that cater to basically anyone who needs to get work done—students, freelancers, startups, small businesses, and even employees of established companies.

Coworking spaces certainly have their own charm and benefits that most traditional offices and even homes don’t have. Here are some of them.

Coworking spaces help you become more productive

Coworking spaces provide a work environment that’s conducive for work but without the stiffness of an actual office or the distractions at home. Here, you can work in any manner that allows your creative juices to flow, may it be while sitting on a chair or a beanbag, by yourself in a corner table or with a team in a conference room.

As a bonus, it also allows you to network with people with whom you are sharing the space, possibly opening doors to possible partnerships and collaborations.

It’s not as expensive as you think

When you avail of a coworking office plan, the price you pay covers not only the use of space but also of the amenities that would allow you to work hassle-free. Commonly, these include fast internet connection; printing and scanning services; use of phone and conference rooms; and unlimited coffee, water, or tea.

If you’re really diligent with spending—as in by bringing baon and taking public transportation—it could even help you cut down on your daily costs.

It lets you set up shop at minimum effort and for a fraction of the cost

Now, this one’s for those who operate their own businesses. Did you know that you can also operate your business from a coworking space? By doing so, you are saved from the trouble of dealing with logistics that usually come with setting up shop traditionally.

Literally, all you and your colleagues need to do now is to show up.

Would you consider working in a coworking office? Or if you already are, what do you like most about it? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com

