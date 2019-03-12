Baffled by Japan’s transportation system? Here’s how you can easily navigate Chubu

Published 4:07 PM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — For first-timers and even returning tourists, getting around Japan can be confusing. If you’re visiting Chubu — which is home to tourist spots such as UNESCO World Heritage Site Shirakawa-go and Laguna Ten Bosch in Gamagori — here are modes of transportation you can use.

If you’re going to the city of Nagoya from Chubu Centrair International Airport

Just landed? Hop on the μ-SKY, which will take you from the airport to the city in 28 minutes. Drop-off is at Meitetsu Nagoya Station. Each ticket costs ¥1,230. During weekdays, the first train departs 07:03 am, last train at 10:07 pm. There are 2 trips per hour. Learn more here.

Spots you need to visit in Nagoya: Nagoya Castle, Shirotori Garden, Osu Kannon/Shopping District, Nagoya City Science Museum, Port of Nagoya Public Aquarium

If you’re going sightseeing in different prefectures

The Shoryudo Bus’ route includes Aichi Prefecture, Gifu Prefecture, Nagano Prefecture, Toyama Prefecture, and Ishikawa Prefecture. You can pay ¥7,000 for a 3-day ticket or ￥13,000 for a 5-day ticket. This method of transportation provides cheap and efficient access to tourist spots. Learn more here.

Spots you need to visit along this route: Inuyama Castle, Shirakawa-go, Togakushi Shrine, Kurobe Dam, Kenrokuen

If you want quick, unlimited train access across scenic cities

Going city-hopping? The JR Rail runs between Nagoya, Gero, Takayama — Toyama, and links to Kansai airport, Osaka City area, Kyoto, Kaga-Onsen — Kanazawa; and Hokuriku Shinkansen running between Kanazawa — Toyama. Pay ¥14000 per ticket. Learn more here.

Spots you need to visit along this route: Gero Onsen Gassho Village, Takayama Old Town, Universal Studios Japan, Arashiyama

If you’re going back to Centrair from your hotel

Limousine bus pickup points are Meitetsu Bus Center, Fumishi-cho, Hilton Nagoya, Nagoya Kanko Hotel, Nishiki Dori Hommachi, Sakae, and Nagoya Tokyu Hotel before dropoff at Chubu Centrair International Airport. Prepare to shell out ¥1,200 per ticket. Learn more here.

Planning to visit Japan soon? Which places are you going to? Here’s to a hassle-free trip! – Rappler.com