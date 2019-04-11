Check out all the activities that every member of the family will enjoy

Published 4:29 PM, April 11, 2019 In partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – It’s the season of traveling once again. If you’re not yet sure where you will head to with your family this summer, Singapore is teeming with activities fit for mom, dad, ate, kuya or bunso.

Escape the heat with a trip to Universal Studios Singapore After Hours where you can catch the Hollywood Dreams Light-Up Parade, watch exclusive “night only” shows, and witness the fireworks spectacular. Let the fun continue for both the kids and kids at heart with Aladdin the Musical at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

For the sporty or artsy ones in the fam, HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens and Singapore International Festival of Arts are also happening this April and May. American band Smash Mouth will be headlining the Sevens live entertainment acts.

Aside from Singapore’s famous hawkers, foodies can also enjoy cuisines from around the world at the World Gourmet Summit and experience the vibrant nightlife over drinks by famous bartenders like Andrew Loudon of the Tippling Club at the Singapore Cocktail Festival.

And if there’s anything you shouldn’t miss, it’s Ultra Singapore, the world’s premiere electronic music festival, happening this June. Headlining this year are Matrin Garrix, Porter Robinson, and Skrillex.

Check out the infographic below to know more about these events.

– Rappler.com