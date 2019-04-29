Now United is the voice of Pepsi's new jingle, "Sundin ang Puso"

MANILA, Philippines – We first knew about Bailey May from the videos of him covering popular songs he used to upload online. And then when he joined a famous reality show and emerged as one of the top winners.

He appeared in several TV shows and released his very own album.

In 2017, however, we started seeing him less. But it was because he was in for a huge comeback

– Bailey auditioned and joined the boot camp in the US to be part of the global pop group, Now United, assembled by Simon Fuller, the inspiration behind the Spice Girls and the creator of Idol franchise.

Now United is composed of 14 young artists from 14 countries – Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Senegal, Finland, Canada, China, India, Germany, Russia, Mexico, UK, and the US. They were all chosen after a series of rigorous auditions from around the world.

What makes the group different is their global influence and their goal to be as interactive with their fans as possible, giving them open and real time access to their music and the goings on in their lives through social media channels.

Since their debut in 2018, Now United has performed in all 14 countries including Manila and Abu Dhabi, published a documentary, released music videos, and signed a global deal with Pepsi that’s resulted in the rising stars recording a refreshed Pepsi jingle, as well as creating a Philippine version, “Sundin ang Puso”. They also released a film that was released as a part of the brand’s international campaign, FOR THE LOVE OF IT.

"Pepsi has a unique track record in supporting new music talent, as they did when we first worked together on Spice Girls and are doing so again with Now United," said Fuller in a statement, as reported by Billboard.

“Their FOR THE LOVE IT campaign reflects so many of the positive values which are present in Now United and I know they will inspire and enable the group and their global fan base to embrace their passions like never before,” he added. – Rappler.com