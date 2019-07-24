Maybe you need to go on a skincare diet?

Published 3:23 PM, July 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Remember when ten-step skincare routines were all the rage?

It was the heyday of acid, essence, and serum hauls, and Reddit’s SkincareAddiction community was mecca for product recommendations. People were queueing up at Healthy Options for a chance to buy a jar of Aztec Secret Healing Clay.

What caused the skincare hype?

The global domination of hallyu popularized not just K-pop, but the concept of glass skin, which you can reportedly achieve through an intensive ten-step routine.

And as millennials faced adulting, perfecting one’s skincare routine became a coping mechanism of sorts – a way to have some semblance of control in a largely unsure world. For the generation obsessed with self-care, it was another method of loving one’s self.

But when you’ve got way too many products in a single routine, the hype was bound to reach a tipping point.

These days, beauty aficionados have foregone exhaustive routines to focus on more streamlined ones. After all, piling several products – some of which may be completely unnecessary – on your face is a recipe for acne and irritation.

It may sound counterintuitive, but scaling down on products and allowing your skin to breathe may help restore its glow. If bombarding your skin with actives hasn’t cured your acne, give the skincare diet a try.

Your new skincare routine should look like this.

Cleanser

Choose gentle cleansers that will remove makeup without stripping your skin of moisture.

Try:

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

Human Nature Nourishing Facial Wash

Moisturizer

Hydrating your skin is key to improving its elasticity and resilience – and to achieving glass skin!

Try:

Goodal Camelia Moisture Barrier Cream

Cosrx Aloe Vera Oil-Free Moisture Cream

Sun protection

Adequate sun protection is the cornerstone to a good skincare routine. Minimize your exposure to harsh ultraviolet rays to avoid exacerbating fine lines and hyperpigmentation.

Try:

Face Republic Super Screen Sun Gel SPF 50

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face + Body Stick Sunscreen SPF 70

The skin is self-repairing, and sometimes the best thing you can do for it is to let it do its job. Are you willing to give the skincare diet a go? – Rappler.com

