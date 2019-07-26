Why The Estate Makati stands out from other luxury properties

MANILA, Philippines – Real estate magnates SMDC and Federal Land have come together to show life from a different perspective through The Estate Makati. This high-rise residential development is regarded as today’s most coveted property where the affluent enjoy only the finest in luxury living.

But why exactly is The Estate Makati the next big thing in posh modern living? Here are five things you need to know.

Premier address

The Estate Makati boasts a premier address, being the last residential plot along the coveted Apartment Ridge on Ayala Avenue. The location of this new jewel sits on a prime strip in Makati which many 5-star hotels, retail boutiques, multinational companies, local conglomerates and other premium residential buildings call home.

A first of its kind

SM Development Corp. and Federal Land have tapped the expertise of renowned British architectural firm, Foster+Partners, to design its first residential project in the country. The prestigious firm has won awards for their innovative and sustainable iconic designs and has redefined skylines in major cities around the world such as London with the Gherkin, the Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corp. building in Hong Kong, and the Hearst Tower in New York City.

Unique design

Putting in mind the living ideals of its future residents, Foster+Partners was behind the cruciform design of The Estate Makati, allowing for utmost privacy and exclusivity. Unit owners are essentially given the entire floor to themselves. The shape provides minimal exposure to the sun’s rays, while double-glazed windows provide shade and a scenic view of the skyline.

Seamless and private space

Future residents can prosper at their own pace with utmost privacy. Each unit features double-slab technology which will allow residents to change the configuration of their flat to their liking, without having to disturb their neighbors. It’s just like owning a lot in the sky. It also conceals utilities, plumbing, and electricals.

Refined living spaces

Choose between spacious 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom flats or multi-level super penthouse suites, whatever best fits the lifestyle you imagine for you and your family. Bathrooms and bedrooms will have premium natural stone finishes and engineered wood flooring, while the kitchen will be fitted with top-of-the-line equipment and sanitary fixtures.

