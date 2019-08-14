You can easily order milk tea, chicken, and burgers any time of the day

Published 5:00 PM, August 14, 2019

All photos by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – We’ve all experienced untimely cravings for food – during an all-nighter for a project, a late-night shift, or even a binge-watching session.

Being ‘hangry’ – hungry and angry – is unpleasant not just for you, but for the people around you. And it’s particularly difficult if you’re doing something for work or school.

Hunger hinders you from giving a project your all. It’s scientifically proven that when your tummy is satisfied, you’re less stressed, better able to concentrate, less prone to mistakes, and more productive. When you’re busy doing things you love, you need food that can power you up to do your best.

You need to listen to your body’s cues – it’s important for your interpersonal relationships and psychological and mental health too.

Late-night munchies are about to become a thing of the past, however. GrabFood recently announced that it would now be operating 24/7.

“With our expanded operations, GrabFood has become a more reliable partner for hungry eaters in the Philippines, catering to a wide variety of palates through its extensive restaurant choices,” says GrabFood country head EJ dela Vega.

GrabFood has expanded exponentially in the past year, with 62% choosing GrabFood as their most used app for online food delivery. The data also saw an increasing trend of late-night orders.

Now, customers in at least 20 areas, including Manila, Makati, Quezon City, Pasig, Pasay, Paranaque, Las Pinas, Marikina, Muntinlupa, San Juan, Caloocan, Valenzuela, Mandaluyong, Malabon, Pateros, Navotas, Taguig, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue can enjoy GrabFood services even during the wee hours of the morning.

With the launch of its 24/7 operations, Filipinos have access to over 1,000 restaurants any time of the day, whether they’re looking for budget-friendly comfort food or finer dining options. Customers have a variety of merchants to choose from, including favorites such as McDonald’s, KFC, BonChon, Bully Buffalo Wing Bar, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Mister Kabab, and Ersao.

And they haven’t forgotten milk tea! You can get your fix from Chatime and Happy Lemon any time you want.

But don’t starve your wallet while filling your tummy. Use the promo code GUTOMGONE to get free delivery for orders worth P400 and above until August 23. For other promos from McDo, KFC, Cha Tuk Chak, and more, check out this page.

Don’t worry, your GrabFood riders are still protected by no-cancellation and reimbursement policies. Clearer policies on no-shows are also in the works.

“I actually think of Metro Manila as a city that never sleeps. We have very booming industries, such as the BPO industry. A lot of Filipinos no longer live in 9-5 lifestyles. And hunger can happen to anyone, anytime. We wanna beat that hunger and bring back productivity,” adds EJ. – Rappler.com