He dreams of building a street of bookstores. But for now, he makes sure that the one bookstore he has is a home to passionate local authors and more importantly, a window to Singapore’s literary soul.

Published 9:46 AM, August 20, 2019 In partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – “Feed the cats, reply to emails, receive shipments, process stocks, serve customers, maintain the neatness of the bookstore, reply to emails, serve customers, feed the cats, reply to more emails, and close the bookstore for the end of the day.”

This is what a typical day for Kenny Leck, owner of BooksActually, a small, independent bookstore along Tiong Bahru, is like.

It may sound simple enough and what’s probably every book lover's dream come true. But BooksActually carries more than just books, it also carries the heavy responsibility of promoting and nurturing Singapore’s literary culture on its shoulders.

Read more about Kenny Leck and BooksActually: https://www.rappler.com/brandrap/travel-food-and-lifestyle/235035-kenny-leck-living-book-lover-dream-independent-bookstore – Rappler.com