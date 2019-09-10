MANILA, Philippines – More often than not, when you compare yourself to others, you become unhappy. But you probably can’t help but do it.

The idea that there will always be someone better than you or has achieved more than you makes you feel down. And as if the pressure you’re already putting on yourself is not enough, people would also judge and say things that will make you ask yourself – do I really have what it takes?

So, you turn to the Internet for advice. Instead of helping you get a better grip on life, you just feel even more confused and overwhelmed from the conflicting messages.

The truth is, you only need one piece of advice – “Find your way”.

For the reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray, the way towards your goals isn't always clear but you just have to keep walking. Life, after all, is a journey.

“When you know yourself and love what you do, nothing can stop you,” she says in the latest BDO commercial.

Finding your way starts with knowing yourself. Know what you’re good at and what you can still improve on. Identify your values so that making decisions will be easier for you.

If you don’t like where you are now, you can always change it. What’s important is that you know where you stand.

And it’s true what they say, life is short. If you’re waiting for a moment to follow your passion and do something that matters to you, that moment is now.

That’s what Catriona did. She continued seizing the moment even after failing to bag the Miss World 2016 crown. She represented the Philippines once again in Miss Universe 2018 and took charge by training with a handpicked team who loved and supported her. She made sure that she was prepared for the pageant and competed as her most authentic self.

Catriona stays confident in finding her way because she’s backed by lifelong partners that help her achieve her goals and aspirations.

BDO is one of them.

True to their philosophy, “We find ways”, BDO has been helping Filipinos find their way to make their life goals come true.

With Catriona as their newest brand ambassador, they hope to inspire and find more ways for Filipinos to achieve their goals in life.

– Rappler.com