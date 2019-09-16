MANILA, Philippines – As a kid, I hated vegetables. No matter how hard my mother tried to explain that squash is good for the eyesight and that broccoli promotes healthy skin, she still couldn’t get me to eat them.

I thought I was the only one who didn’t like the taste. But as I grew older, I found out that it’s more common than I thought. In fact, it’s a universal problem.

Luckily, there’s a type of vegetable that’s not only delicious but also contains key nutrients needed by growing kids – beans!

Beans may be one of the most neglected food items but it sure has a myriad of health benefits.

They fit into several food groups: carbohydrates, protein, and vegetables.

The USDA Food Patterns classifies it as part of the vegetable group because of its high nutrient content. In fact, beans have such a unique combination of nutrients that they’re called a ‘nutritional powerhouse’ that should be a part of every kid’s breakfast.

Here’s why beans are the next superfood you should add in your kid’s diet.

It’s beneficial for your child’s gut health



Beans are rich in fiber which is important in maintaining a healthy gut. It works by improving intestinal barrier function and increasing the number of healthy bacteria. Food that’s high in fiber also help reduce the risk of gallstones and kidney stones.

It’s a healthier source of protein

Since beans have low cholesterol, it’s a healthier source of protein. Getting the right amount of protein is especially important during childhood and adolescence because their body is developing and demanding lots of nutrients to support their growth. Lack of protein may result in health issues such as poor concentration and fatigue.

It supports your child’s rapid growth

Beans contain folate also known as vitamin B-9 that is good for the heart. Studies have shown that people who consumed more folate had fewer strokes and heart attacks than those who consumed less. Just like protein, adequate folate intake is particularly important during childhood and adolescence where there’s a period of rapid growth.

It keeps your child’s bones healthy

Manganese is an essential nutrient found in legumes and beans that is required for the normal functioning of our brain and nervous system. In adults, consuming food with manganese also helps support bone mineral density when combined with calcium and zinc.

It strengthens your child’s immune system

Has your child been frequently catching colds and cough? Beans are rich in iron, which is a fundamental element for normal development of the immune system. Low iron intake may result in iron deficiency anemia. A study says that anemia is most common in infants aged 6-11 months (56.5%), followed by children aged 12-23 months (41%).

Indeed, beans provide a wide range of health benefits.

With a recommended 5 servings of vegetables a day for adults and 3 for kids, it has increasingly been difficult to reach this daily recommended amount.

Prevent your kids from having nutrient deficiency diseases. Help support their physical and mental growth by making vegetables, especially beans, a yummy and staple part of their breakfast. – Rappler.com