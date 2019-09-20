MANILA, Philippines – SM Supermalls has launched their pre-Christmas campaign last September 16 at SM Aura Premier with #SparkingSMallidays. With lots of discounts, activities, and events prepared for their shoppers, SM Prime Holdings-owned chain of shopping malls aim to provide every Filipino a complete Christmas experience.

“For many years SM has been part of every Filipino holiday celebration, from dining, gift-shopping, or simply enjoying activities in our 72 SM malls nationwide,” said Bernice Baculi, SM’s assistant vice president for operations.

Part of #SparklingSMallidays campaign is the launch of the Bears of Joy, the annual charity project of SM Cares, SM Supermalls, and Toy Kingdom where for only P200, you can buy a pair of toy bears, where one goes to you, and the other is donated to a charity.

“The project started in 2011 and since then SM and its customers have given out more than 170,000 bears to underprivileged children nationwide. We invite all of you to spread the joy, buy a bear, and make a child happy this Christmas,” said Carlos Bauzon, SM’s assistant vice president for CSR marketing.

SM vice president for corporate marketing, Grace Magno, also announced the launch of SM Supermalls Christmas playlist on Spotify and #DearSMSanta campaign.

In partnership with Spotify, SM curated a playlist to set the holiday mood with their Christmas jingle, ‘SM Mallidays’, and other best-loved Christmas tunes. They’ll continue to create playlists throughout the year to celebrate other Filipino occasions such as Valentine’s and Easter.

Meanwhile, #DearSMSanta campaign is a digital mailbox where kids and kids at heart can send their Christmas wishes by writing an e-letter. “We have many SM santa mailboxes in SM malls. You just have to fill out the form and submit it to get the chance to be one of the 60 lucky winners who will have their wishes granted. You may also send your e-letters to smsupermalls.com/dearsmsanta,” said Magno.

Event attendees singing along to famous Christmas songs by Jose Mari Chan marked the start of SM Supermalls 100-day countdown.

“Friends and families can look forward to bigger and brighter events, installations, and activities at SM, the ‘Home of Family Reunions’, as we continue to light up everyone’s lives in SM malls nationwide,” said SM Supermalls COO Steven Tan. – Rappler.com

Starting September 15, you can buy Christmas baskets starting at P350 from SM Markets. You can also avail up to 50% off on children’s wear, shoes, accessories, and toys with Babies & Kids’ sale at the SM Store from October 1 to 31. For more exclusive holiday deals, please visit www.smsupermalls.com