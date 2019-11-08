MANILA, PHILIPPINES – May boyfriend ka na? Kailan ka mag-aasawa? Baka tumandang dalaga ka. (Do you have a boyfriend? When are you getting married? You might end up as an old maid.)

Here in the Philippines, we’re used to our aunts and uncles asking us about our relationship status. While most of them mean well, they make it seem like being single is miserable. A lot of celebrations associated with relationships such as bachelor parties, engagement parties, and Valentine’s day don’t help either.

What people don’t realize is that being single comes with a lot of opportunities. You get to know yourself better, expand your network, and discover a new passion.

Here are 5 tips to make the most out of the deals from brands who are participating in this year's Singles' Day online frenzy:

List down the things you need to buy

Just like in-store shopping, you also need a list of things you need to buy so you don’t overspend. You also can’t waste too much time deciding if you’re getting a parka jacket or a quilted jacket for your upcoming trip to Japan because stocks run out in a matter of seconds.

Plan your travel schedule ahead

While fashion, beauty, and tech brands are more common during Singles’ Day, it’s not just them who are joining this grand shopping holiday. So pull up your calendar for 2020 because Klook, a world-leading travel activities booking platform, is holding their biggest 24-hour flash sale on November 11.

You can finally start ticking off must-visit places in your travel bucket list through the following promos:

All You Can Klook

Get 50% off when you book any of their 11 handpicked travel tours and activities. PRO TIP: Don't just choose one or two activities. Select 11 to make the most out of this deal.

11 Hot Deal Bundles

Klook is also giving away huge discounts on activities in Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park Hong Kong, Universal Studios Japan, Mt Fuji and Hakone Tour, Osaka Amazing Pass, Universal Studios Singapore, Gardens By The Bay, Everland, Nami Island and Petite France Tour, Yehliu Geopark, and Taipei 101.

15% off to existing users and 20% off to new users valid on all activities

It’s the biggest discount Klook has ever given to new users. Ask your friends and family to book your next travel activities to avail of this promo.

11 roundtrip tickets and one winner of a year’s worth of Klook activities

Be one of the 11 lucky winners of roundtrip tickets to any of the following countries: Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

They’ll announce the complete mechanics on November 10 at 10 pm through Klook’s Facebook live video with Luis Manzano and Alex Gonzaga.

Open multiple tabs to beat other shoppers in checking out

We’re talking about a worldwide online shopping holiday so you’re competing against millions of people who also want to get the best deals from retailers. Beat other shoppers by firing up multiple tabs so you can check out your products as soon as you’re done.

Learn the rules and guidelines of promos and coupons



To avoid inconvenience and incurring additional expenses, make sure you understand online shopping sites’ rules and regulations and input the right information. Sometimes, in our excitement, we tend to put the wrong travel activity dates or overlook the fact that the deals are only available for 24 hours. It’s also important to check if they give refunds or allow cancellation without any fees.

Use the deals as gifts to your family for the coming Christmas holiday

With Christmas just around the corner, why not do advance shopping for your friends and family? Save money and avoid the rush by buying their gifts as early as now.

And while you’re at it, why not start booking your travel activities for next year because more than the material things it’s the time spent with your friends and family that matters most. Klook’s 24-hour flash sale on November 11 will surely give you and your loved ones tons of happy memories to cherish with the variety of activities they offer. For more details, visit their website.

Happy shopping! – Rappler.com

