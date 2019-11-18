MANILA, Philippines – For Maria Lourdes Jose, a dealer of fishing accessories in Divisoria, being able to visit Boracay and stay in one of its 5-star hotels such as Shangri-La, is a dream come true.

“Sa isip ko kasi, Boracay is a paradise. Mahirap makarating dito. It’s expensive (In my head, Boracay is a paradise. It’s hard to get here.),” she said.

But because of Watsons’ Share the Sun promo, she got to experience it together with his son who’s still in college. “Kahit po separated ako kinaya ko po. Apat po ang mga anak ko kaya malaking privilege po ito sa amin (This is a privilege for me because even though I’m separated I was able to raise all of my four kids),” she said.

Maria, together with 19 other raffle winners, were treated to an all expenses paid trip from October 25 to 27. This event is just one of Watsons’ initiatives to reward their loyal shoppers.

Last year, they launched the Watsons card where members get to enjoy lifetime membership, exclusive discounts, 2x more points on Watsons-branded products, 5x points on their first transaction during their birthday month, and finally, exclusive access to events such as free film screenings.

Brian Calo, freelance hair and makeup artist said that he decided to avail the Watsons card as he buys all his hair and makeup needs for his job at Watsons. “In-offer siya sa akin tapos nagustuhan ko naman yung card kasi may mga discounts tapos nakakapag-ipon ka pa ng points. May discount ka na, may points ka na, may freebies ka pa (The card was offered to me and I liked it because you get discounts and points you can redeem. With Watsons card, you’ll have discounts, points, and freebies),” he said.

Like Maria, Brian is overwhelmed with the experience that Watsons’ gave him.

“Akala ko dadalhin lang kami dito tapos bahala na kami. Di ko akalain na i-a-assist pa kami sa eroplano, sa hotel, sa van, saka food (I thought they’re just going to bring us here. I didn’t expect that they’d provide airplane, hotel, van, and food assistance),” he said.

Alma Caare Farrel who travelled all the way from Cagayan de Oro city is also grateful for the experience. “Malaki ang pagpapasalamat ko na kahit ganito lang kasimple buhay sa amin, nakatikim rin kami ng ganito ka-gandang accommodation. At the same time, dito ko nafi-feel na ganito ako ka-importanteng tao (I’m grateful because even though we live a simple life, we got to experience accommodation as beautiful as this. I feel like I’m such an important person),” she said



All the winners were welcomed by Watsons’ Sr. marketing manager, Loi Sanchez. They were given loot bags filled with sun protection essentials and escorted to their rooms to prepare for the exquisite dinner buffet.

Asked about what makes this trip different from all the others they've given away to their loyal shoppers, Sanchez shared that this is the first time that they got all the winners together in one trip. Aside from being able to personally see them enjoy Boracay, it’s also their way to get to know their loyal shoppers.

Farrel said that she goes to Watsons twice a week for all her cosmetics, groceries, and medicine needs. She doesn’t feel like buying anywhere else because Watsons already has everything and unlike other stores, they don’t have long lines at the counter.

Watsons aims to continuously satisfy their customers with their promo mechanics, product offerings, and customer service. “We want them to always feel good whenever they enter Watsons. We’re always there to serve them and make sure they look good and feel great,” Sanchez said. – Rappler.com

To know more about the deals, discounts, and offerings exclusive to Watsons’ loyalty cardholders, visit their website.