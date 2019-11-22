[Editor's note: Jollibee just opened its first Level Up Joy Store in Katipunan Quezon City. The store has self-order kiosks, wireless charging, and other customer experience innovations. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – With the aim of taking customer joy and convenience to a brand-new level, Jollibee mounted a grand opening ceremony for their first Level Up Joy Store in the Philippines – the new Jollibee Katipunan in Quezon City.

Following a major renovation beginning last year that's had students and residents waiting in anticipation, the jolliest hangout along Katipunan Avenue finally opened its doors once again, showcasing the coolest and Instagrammable store design of fast-food chain as well as exciting innovations that bring greater customer convenience.

Level up joyful celebration

To celebrate the much-awaited opening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and store blessing program was held on November 5. The event was attended by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) Chief Real Estate Officer William Tan Untiong, Jollibee Philippines President JJ Alano, Jollibee Global Brand CMO and JFC Philippines Country Business Group and concurrent Jollibee Philippines Marketing Head Francis Flores, Jollibee Regional Business Unit Head for Metro North Joan Aquino, as well as teen actor and brand ambassador Joshua Garcia.

VIP guests and media friends enjoyed exclusive access to Jollibee’s most modern store to date while savoring signature and well-loved langhap-sarap offerings like Chickenjoy, Jolly Spaghetti, and Yumburger – all complemented with the familiar warm Alagang Jollibee service.

“In an industry as competitive as ours, Jollibee continuously finds ways to pioneer groundbreaking innovations that enhance customer experience and bring greater convenience to our patrons,” says Jollibee Philippines President JJ Alano. “The Level Up Joy Store is the start of a new era for Jollibee and is part of our commitment to bring joy to our customers every step of the way – with our great-tasting food, better-looking stores, exciting innovations, and warm, personalized service.”

Modern yet familiar Home of Joy

Out of the current 1,181 branches nationwide, the re-opened Jollibee Katipunan store is the 33rd newly renovated store that features a contemporary and fresh, cool vibe that is sure to appeal to customers of all ages.

From its modern store design, brightly-colored digital menu board, sleek lighting and fixtures, and vibrant murals, customers stepping inside the Level Up Joy Store will be transported to a new and elevated world of joy that will make their dining experience and bonding moments extra joyful and special.

Jollibee Katipunan has two floors, with a total seating capacity of 404 and has two spacious party areas for celebrations and gatherings. It also features a multi-level and secure parking area for customers within its compound.

“The opening of the first Level Up Joy Store in Katipunan marks another significant milestone in our journey. It is a symbol of our commitment to elevating dining experience and bringing next level joys to our loyal customers,” said JFC Chief Real Estate Officer William Tan Untiong.

Self-Order Kiosks and Wireless Charging Station

Jollibee’s first Level Up Joy Store features many innovations that seek to offer greater convenience and more pleasant dining experiences to time and energy-starved fast-food goers – including the most discerning ones who expect both great ambiance and food.

One such major innovation is the Self-Order Kiosks which was first piloted by Jollibee in 2018. The new Jollibee Katipunan has three self-order kiosks, enabling customers to order at their own pace and giving them the option to customize their orders according to their preference. It also has a user-friendly interface that enables customers to get their Jollibee favorites in three simple steps: order, pay, and claim.

These self-order kiosks are available in 25 Jollibee stores nationwide including its 1000th branch in BGC Triangle Drive, Ayala Mall in Cebu, Bay Laguna and Lagao, South Cotabato.

“We’re very happy to note that our Self-Order Kiosks users - who are a mix of different age groups - find that it’s easy to use, very convenient, and offers a faster order time,” says Jollibee Philippines Restaurant Head Jon Villanueva. He shares that the response from its initial launch has been positive so far, receiving 63% usage from customers with a 51%-time improvement in total customer experience.

The Jollibee Katipunan Level Up Joy Store also features wireless charging stations where busy and on-the-go customers can automatically charge their phones by simply placing them on top of the charging terminals. Charger cables won’t be necessary and customers will be able to stay connected and attend to other things while enjoying their favorite Jollibee meals.

Customer convenience remains a topmost priority indeed for Jollibee as its new and improved delivery website was relaunched last November 7 in Metro Manila – with enhanced features and more importantly, updated security to further strengthen data protection of customers.

Doing their share for the environment

Going all modern and high-tech also extends to the brand’s commitment to do its part for the environment. In partnership with ECOS Environmental Foundation Inc. and supported by the Department of Transportation, Jollibee has taken an initial step toward bringing an environment-friendly way to deliver meals to its customers with the pilot roll-out of its E-bikes.

The road-legal E-bikes, which have been pilot tested in Jollibee branches in Emerald Avenue in Ortigas Center, BGC Triangle in Taguig, and Molino, Cavite, will also be used to cater delivery orders of the new Jollibee Katipunan. Jollibee plans to eventually replace their fleet of motorbikes with the more environment-friendly E-bikes for its delivery service.

With the excitement surrounding the inauguration of first Level Up Joy Store in the Philippines, loyal Jollibee patrons simply can’t wait for other branches to open! - Rappler.com