MANILA, Philippines – Remember when you got your first paycheck? Or when you went through that breakup which left you in pieces?

Through good times or bad, you could always rely on your friends and family to be with you – along with a bucket or two of beer.

Since 1999, San Mig Light has been the Filipinos’ favorite companion for whatever occasion, be it celebratory or otherwise. To celebrate their 20th year of being the go-to drink for every mahaba-habang usapan, San Mig Light kicked off its anniversary festivities with the #SML20LightYears throwback party. The event was held at Metrowalk Central Plaza last November 8.

Going back to San Mig Light’s roots, Zion and the Jixies and Moonstar88 played 90s and early 2000s songs the entire night, with the nostalgic crowd singing along to the hits.

Wouldn’t you just love to score a drink at a discounted price? As a special treat for all the attendees, each bottle of beer was available for only P20 for 20 minutes that night! Guests also took photo ops at the displays.

The highlight of the night took place when San Mig Light revealed their special guest, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, who braved the huge crowd to take selfies with excited fans.

