MANILA, Philippines –Drinking coffee makes us feel good and alive but did you know that a cup of joe also has its health benefits?

But more than the health benefits (admit it), what makes this beverage irresistible is the taste and its power to keep us alert. The question is, can we take advantage of these physical (and mental benefits) regardless if we’re drinking instant or freshly brewed ground coffee?

Find out in this infographic below:

Level up your coffee experience with City Blends freshly brewed coffee. Each cup is made with 100% Arabica beans that are rich, flavorful, and freshly brewed right in front of you. It’s available 24/7 in 2,500 7-Eleven stores nationwide so you can get quality but affordable coffee anytime, anywhere. – Rappler.com