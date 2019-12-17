MANILA, Philippines – If you’re already scouring the internet for foolproof gift ideas this December only to be disappointed by the usual gift suggestions aka jewelry, clothes, and stationery, you’re in luck! KITKAT Chocolatory ® is coming to Manila on December 18 at SM Megamall Fashion Hall.

KITKAT Chocolatory ®(chocolate + factory) offers unique handcrafted KITKAT. They first launched it in Japan in 2014 and has since been touring around the world to provide a one-of-a-kind experience to chocolate lovers.

“KITKAT is one of the world’s most beloved chocolate brands. We are so excited to be able to bring the KITKAT Chocolatory® experience to the Philippines. Filipinos will be able to enjoy creating their own KITKAT break and taste exclusive KITKAT flavors handcrafted by our expert chocolatiers. This is definitely something every chocolate-lover should not miss,” said Gerard Poa, Business Executive Officer of Nestlé Confectionery.

Choose from a wide array of gifting options KITKAT Chocolatory® offers:

‘Create your own’

Are you the type of person who always personalizes your gifts to your loved ones? Then ‘Create Your Own’ is your best bet. You can customize your own KITKAT by choosing from a multitude of ingredients and having it handcrafted with the help of patisserie chefs. You can create up to 8,736 combinations with sweet, fruity, nutty, and savory tastes!

Below are just some of the ingredients that will be available at the KITKAT Chocolatory®:

Almonds

Macadamia

Cashew

Dried cranberry

Dried raisins

Dried mango

Graham cracker

Pretzel

Glazed popcorn

Cornflakes

Cacao nibs

Garlic chips

Chili flakes

Pink salt

Limited edition creation

KITKAT Chocolatory ®also offers pop-up gift boxes and Christmas Sleeve packs perfect for those who are crazy over these chocolate-filled wafers. They’ll also have limited edition KITKAT Gold and Popcorn.

Special edition creation

Known to be the most adventurous amongst your friends? Why not give them a taste of KITKAT’s special edition creations. They have Pinoy-inspired KITKAT that will satisfy their sweet tooth and tickle their taste buds: Mango Graham and Ube, Quezo & Saba.

If you want to avoid the rush and get first dibs on these unique Pinoy-inspired KITKAT flavors, you can order them through https://goodfood.ph/kitkatchocolatory/. You can also order the special edition creations through GrabFood, starting 18th of December.

Make sure to drop by at SM Megamall Fashion Hall to try all these KITKAT Chocolatory ® creations. The pop-up store will run from the 18th until the 25th of December 2019. – Rappler.com