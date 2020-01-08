MANILA, Philippines – Like lots of Pinoys, Mario and Jen Parungao enjoy visiting cafes and milk tea shops.

But while going on runs to their favorite restaurants, the couple came up with the idea to take it a step further and open their own cafe.

At DinePlay Cafe, they invent their own brews and recipes, hoping that these creations would help them stand out in an already saturated market.

While there are definitely struggles to entering the industry, Mario and Jen remain passionate about their business, citing their three kids as motivation. Watch their story in this video. – Rappler.com