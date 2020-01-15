MANILA, Philippines – Having come from freelancing backgrounds, Monshiar and Shyn Villarta know all too well the struggles of the community. What do you put as your office address? Where do you go to for a stable internet connection for international calls?

Hence, they decided to set up Mastermind Hub Coworking Space, where they provide a place conducive for work – not just for freelancers, but also students.

Watch the video to discover how the husband and wife duo are helping out freelancers and students in Marikina. – Rappler.com