MANILA, Philippines – After coming home to the Philippines in 2015, Jay Corrioso found it frustrating how in order to play board games with his barkada, they had to do it in restaurants, cafes, or at a friend’s condo.

He also found it unnecessary how just to create a space to play, you had to invest in cooking equipment, waiters, baristas, and other overhead costs. Jay thought that maybe he could build a business that was a simple space that he would run himself, had countless games, and just focused on the no-frills fun of playing.

Two years after opening Roll Play Game Lounge, the store just moved to a bigger location. And now, with its fast internet, it also aims to host e-sports events aside from board games and card game tournaments.

Learn about the journey of Roll Play Game Lounge in the video below. – Rappler.com