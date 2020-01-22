MANILA, Philippines – What started out as a simple hobby for husband and wife Cristoph and Mica Bastin soon became their life’s work.

Even before, the couple had always appreciated how welcoming and how tight-knit the climbing community could be. As Mica described it “[even if] you’re a first-time climber, you’re automatically part of the community and we’re friends now.”

Taking this social aspect of climbing and enhancing it became the vision of The Bouldering Hive. Not only does the gym seek to provide you a quality climbing experience with their high-class equipment, they also want you to stay longer with friends and family with their bistro and their fast internet.

What did it take for these new parents to build a business while starting a family? Watch their story in the video. – Rappler.com