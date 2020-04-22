MANILA, Philippines – The past month has drastically changed the way we live, to say the least. It’s changed our mornings, our routines, and how we get ready for work (two feet away from the bed).

I bet you’re surprised about your new routine. Waking up and taking a bath are entirely new experiences now, sometimes hours (if not days) apart. We make do with the breakfast we have at home, while that frappe you gift yourself every after-payday just isn’t available on foodpanda.

We discover new parts of ourselves, that we’re not as introverted or as extroverted as we thought. Who knew you could get into Thai dramas after binging on Coffee Prince? (Thanks Netflix.)

Don’t worry though. You’re not alone. Everyone else’s morning routines and major plans have also changed.

Get Ready with Me is an article series planned before the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). When the ECQ hit, we had to adjust, and so did the project.

We realized that now, more than ever is the time to really get ready for the day. The thought of knowing people are continuously rising the next morning with a fresh perspective is a thought that inspires me.

I hope this series brings you the same comfort.

Look forward to tuning in to adjusted morning routines from different people in different homes. Get Ready with Me is where you can learn all about your favorite musician’s morning Spotify playlist, your favorite Influencer’s new skincare routine, and how many times the vloggers you follow actually snooze their alarm clocks.

We’re asking them about their new and enhanced first grabs, skincare essentials, and perfect work-from-home look, just for you.

And after this quarantine, we’ll still be here asking the same questions. After all, whatever happens, we wake up and do our best. And we’re here to remind you you’re not alone.

So, who do you wanna see first in our new article series? – Rappler.com