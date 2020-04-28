Welcome to the first entry of Get Ready with Me (GRWM)!

What time did you wake up today? How was your quality of sleep? You might have slid into the DM’s of your crush yesterday, pero ikaw—kumain ka na ba?

It’s different every day, isn’t it—the time, the quality, the experience of doing regular things? Some of us have our enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) routines down, some are still looking for inspiration.

Well, who better to turn to than your girl, mimiyuuuh?

A YouTuber, a vlogger, a recent-TikTilaok-er—for mimiyuuuh, she’s got the whole work-from-home thing down. In fact, she thrives in it. Some of us actually started drinking water more frequently because of her #impact.

How does mimiyuuuh start her mornings? Get to know her 5 basics here:

First Grab. The first thing I grab when I wake up is my phone po. Since naka-ECQ po tayo, sobrang late na po ako nakakatulog kaka-Netflix. Bago matulog tapos pagkagising, phone po ang hawak ko. Feeling ko nga po dapat mag-social media detox po ako eh. :(

Skincare Essentials. Meron po akong 5-step routine na fina-follow. Sobrang tipid ko nga po sa mga skincare products ko kasi paubos na po sila and hirap po bumili ngayon huhu.

Applying castor oil to my brows is also part of my skincare routine. I WANT TO HAVE THICK BROWS! ‘Yung palobo na po gano’n.

Perfect work from home look. Since tuloy-tuloy pa rin po ang paggawa ng content, I prefer comfortable clothing. An oversized statement shirt tapos po denim shorts. Pero minsan nagdo-dolphin shorts lang rin po ako para mas comfortable, kunwari ‘pag maglilinis po gano’n.

Before I Start. Dapat po nakakain ako bago mag-work kasi hirap po ako mag-focus if gutom po ako. Also, makakalimutin rin po ako so dapat po talaga eh sinusulat ko po ‘yung mga task ko. Tapos ang challenge na lang po sa akin is to be not distracted po. IRITA KASI 'TONG ATTENTION SPAN NA 'TO EH!!

Routine Reminders. Lahat po ng work should be done at home. So ibig sabihin po ako lahat gagawa from set-up to shooting, pero ayun naman po talaga ang trabaho ko. So hindi naman po ako nahirapan. Siguro ‘yung pag-manage ng time lang po talaga ‘yung nahirapan ako this ECQ, kasi kunwari po tatapusin ko na lahat ng task ko in one day, wala na po akong gagawin bukas. Nahihirapan po ako mag-decide if tatapusin mo or ipapabukas mo na lang since marami naman pong time. Hehe! - Rappler.com