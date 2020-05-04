



Have you ever met a powerhouse multitasker?

(No, don’t look at me. The only multitasking I’ve ever done is writing an article while listening to Frozen 2’s "Into the Unknown.")

Well, Ceej Tantengco is one. She's a reporter, a creative consultant, a podcast host and creator, and a gender equality advocate. On top of all that, she still manages to workout!

We just had to ask her what her morning routine was, as not even an Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) is keeping her down. (And, I mean really. She sets her daily alarm clock before 7:00 am – voluntarily.)

Don’t believe me? Check out her morning routine below!

First grab. Before ECQ, my body clock would wake me up at 6 am every day without an alarm. But now that I'm spending all my time at home, I feel like my body is losing its sense of time and I have to set an alarm to wake up before 7!

After grabbing my phone to turn off the alarm, I check my notifications, then put on a podcast to listen to over breakfast. My most recent listens are Dolly Parton's America and the Give A Hoot episode about how to spread hope during the COVID-19 crisis.

Skincare essentials. Skincare doesn't sound like much, but I've gained a new appreciation for the routine. At a time when our normal schedules have been thrown out the window, following multi-step skincare in the morning helps me get in a structured mood before I work, while nighttime skincare feels like bookending my day. I like products that deliver moisture while still feeling light in humid weather:

Most of the products I use are Korean, so watching Crash Landing On You while doing skincare is a K-culture crossover I enjoyed a lot!

Perfect work-from-home look. A busy workday for me starts with a group call with the PumaPodcast team.

Since ECQ started, I've taken a break from writing new content for Go Hard Girls and have focused my energy towards the COVID Diaries podcast, for which I've interviewed Filipinos living abroad about their experiences during the crisis.

I go on Twitter to find fundraising efforts and try to donate as often as I can. And, cooking has been a source of joy for me in these uncertain times, so I make time to prepare meals for my family, too.

It's all about comfort! Breathable athleisure sets like Uniqlo's sport utility line are good because they can transition from typing at my desk, to cooking for my parents, to doing a light workout.

When I do have to go on camera – recently, I joined a video conference about women in sports, and every weekend I have a video call with friends – I seize the opportunity to put on dressier outfits and makeup that I miss wearing.

Before I start. Stardew Valley video game soundtrack! Apart from being my favorite video game, its calming instrumental soundtrack is good productivity music!

Routine reminders. It isn't lost on me that, like many of my peers, I'm privileged enough that "community quarantine" simply means working from home with my family. Even though this crisis has affected a significant amount of my work in hosting, many Filipinos have it much harder. I have no right to complain about my situation. So I'm just trying to stay grateful yet vigilant, get involved in conversations about what our country should do moving forward, and help however I can. - Rappler.com