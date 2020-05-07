You know those people whose voices are everywhere – the ones who, even if you’re not quite sure if you got their name right, you’ve definitely heard that voice somewhere?

Rica Garcia is one of them. She’s a radio jock, a podcaster, an events host, and a voiceover artist. Outside of her voice adventures, she’s also a freelance makeup artist! (Where does she find the time? Maybe waking up early is the answer.)

Get to know the person behind the voice you hear every morning below!

First Grab. As soon as I wake up, I reach for my water bottle. I've learned throughout the years (and from YouTube morning routines) that hydrating first thing in the morning has a lot of benefits for your body. Sometimes, I try to drink lemon water but if I'm not up to it, plain room temp water is perfectly fine.

When I want to lessen my screen time in the morning, I put on the “Cozy Acoustic Morning” playlist on Spotify. It relaxes me and I try to make it a point to not pick up my phone while listening to music.

Oh, by the way, I'm totally an alarm person. I used to have a roommate I always apologize to because I would set up 10 alarms only wake up on the 3rd or 4th alarm. On the weekends though, I try to wake up naturally. Actually, I found out this quarantine period that I still wake up pretty early even without my alarm.

Skincare Essentials. I still stick to the basics: facial wash, toner, and moisturizer. I love water-based moisturizers. Now that it can get really warm, I stay away from thick creams and oils for my face.

My holy grail product is my eye cream. In my opinion, it's the best thing about my routine. Some people skip this step but I think it's crucial. Outside of that, I tend to stick to drugstore brands. They're very affordable, and it's fun to try out different brands every time you run out, all without hurting your savings.

Perfect work from home look. This is so embarrassing but ever since we started doing Facebook live sessions for The Morning Rush, I would just wear my usual oversized shirt. They only see the neck up anyway lol!

To complete the look, I put on Happy Skin’s Color Play in Peach Bum before a conference call or a Facebook live. It's an all-around mousse tint you can use as an eyeshadow, corrector, cheek, and lip tint. I just use it on my lips and cheeks but it really makes a big difference!

Before I Start. Coffee! I need to have my coffee while I work or else I just move around nonstop. It's like my security blanket. Whether it's a recording for the show or editing my videos for my YouTube channel, I need my coffee cup with me.

Routine Reminders. I noticed that I’ve developed a routine quite early this month. I think the thing that changed was my time with our dogs. I used to feel so guilty for not spending as much quality time with them because of my schedule, but now that I'm here 24/7, I get to give them their vitamins, play with them and give them baths. I'm just so happy we have them in our lives :)

I also try to workout every day at a specific time. That way, my day is divided into two parts, pre- and post-workout. It keeps me motivated and it gives me purpose every day. I find that I get to finish a lot of my tasks before my workout so that after exercising, I can just relax.

For video conferences, since my they’re usually around 6-10 am, I just get up, brush my teeth, and drink water. After recording for our radio show, I make my coffee and get ready for another recording on my laptop. After work, it's basically a free day! – Rappler.com