



Moms have always been doing it all. They parent, they nurture, and they handle home life. These days, they do even more than that.

Pat Carranza is a writer, a musician, an educator, a student (I would never be able to handle doing my thesis for the second time around), an active babywearing advocate, and she’s a mom of two kids! These days, she vlogs too.

Honestly, I think she has more than 24 hours in a day, so I tried asking her how she gets ready for it. (Spoiler alert: she didn’t give away her secrets to bending the time-space continuum.)

First Grab. I check my phone/tablet for the time. I think it was around the 3rd week of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) when I decided to turn off all my alarms – set at 4:30 am – but I still wake up 7 am at the latest. Of course, I also check on my children – if they transferred to our bed, if their backs are wet with sweat, or if somebody had a pee accident overnight.

Skincare Essentials. I really don't have a skincare routine because I guess I was just blessed with good skin. (Author’s note: Ano kayang feeling?)

Now, because we often turn on the air conditioner, I noticed that I wake up with dry eyes and lips, so does my husband. We just put lip balm.

Perfect work from home look. Since I work at the University of the Philippines (UP), wala naman talagang dress code, so I don't really dress up that much. Mukha namang presentable ‘yung pambahay ko, I guess?

For extra serious video call meetings, I need to be in the mood so I wear my work pants – never forget pants in video calls – and put on some kilay.

Before I Start. I get my phone, tablet, keyboard, mouse, and earphones ready for Zoom meetings. I need to be in a separate room kasi the kids will climb all over me. Kung ‘di kaya – like my youngest insists to cuddle up and be breastfed – I babywear her, just like when I usually teach in the university.

Routine Reminders. As for my routine, parang parehas pa rin, only now I have an extra set of hands kasi work-from-home na rin si husband. Dati kasi, when I take my work home, ako lahat – kitchen, kids, clothes, my thesis, and my work. Hay.

Now, we take turns with the chores and consciously ask and let each other know when our meetings are scheduled. – Rappler.com