Being a business mom is no easy task. Just ask #ScentfulMama, Bernadette Lim.

Her entire day’s preplanned starting at 4 am. Her personal and work needs are perfectly plotted in her schedule, but above all these, she makes sure to always put her daughter first. She works her way around her daughter’s sleep and activity schedule.

I can’t imagine how hard that is especially now that she’s almost always at home, but Bernadette always completes her day with a smile and a spritz of fragrance.

First Grab. My daughter's Chicco milk bottle just to see if it still has enough milk. And my phone to check the time.

Skincare Essentials. I have psoriasis so I always have to moisturize, moisturize, moisturize. Otherwise, my skin has a tendency to crack and break. Since I sell essential oils and carrier oils, I tend to just make my own skincare products (the simpler, the better), but I also love using Aveeno's colloidal oatmeal products and Origins Mega-Mushroom Skin Relief range of products.

During the day, I keep a bottle of Avene facial mist and a bottle of rose hydrosol handy to spray on my face – especially nowadays when it's just too hot!

Perfect work from home look. Anything loose and flowy that doesn't easily stain! Comfort is key, but I always have to consider that I'm taking care of a messy 23-month-old, so almost all of my everyday wardrobe has revolved around clothes from Uniqlo – comfortable to wear throughout the day but presentable for surprise work calls over Zoom.

I also recently realized that wearing earrings, even if they're small, makes you look more "prepared" when going into online meetings. Mukhang nag-effort even if you're just at home. Ah – and of course, wearing makeup!

Before I Start. I can't function without starting the day with a cup of tea, my hair up in a bun and my Trello board. I also make sure that I have my ALTManila bag – where I have all of my work & mom essentials – within reach.

Routine Reminders. To be honest, my schedule now is pretty much the same as before the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) except for the waking hours. Because there's not a lot of activity going on – no physical meetings and no travel so I’m not as exhausted – I tend to wake up early! Everything else in between revolves around making sure we don't change my daughter's routine.

I usually start my day at 4:30 am: grab a cup of tea, diffuse grapefruit and peppermint essential oils from Scentful Living, and do a few meditation exercises. After that, I’m off to work – I check my Trello board for the days' tasks, send out emails to my sales and production teams before my daughter wakes up at 7:30 am.

When she wakes up, my attention is on her. I get updates from my team around lunchtime and when my daughter takes her nap. I get to work again when my husband gets home around 5 pm.

When I've put my daughter down to sleep at night, I update my Trello board for the next day's tasks before going to sleep. – Rappler.com