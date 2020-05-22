It’s been two decades since the first staging of the Tony-award winning Angels in America. Nelsito Gomez played the most recent incarnation of Louis Ironson, one of the key characters in the broadway-beloved play.

He’s not strictly a theater kid though. You’ll also see him on big and small screens, and behind the stage as a director. With his passion for acting, he founded CAST – a Company of Actors in Streamlined Theatre.

Get to know the mornings of this passionate actor here.

First Grab. Definitely my phone. But what I try to do is wake up an hour earlier than my alarm, make coffee, and read. I give myself an hour of “peace” before I look at my phone and get busy with what I need to do for the day.

Skincare Essentials. Same as always. Facial wash. Occasional cleanser. I wanna say that I’m strict with my skincare but I’m really not. I use my girlfriend’s Kiehl’s a lot! She’s the one with a rigorous skincare routine.

Perfect work from home look. Well, I usually wear a button-down. H&M is my go-to. But I like to wear random funky shorts that don’t match with them for fun. Just don’t tell anyone! Wait… this is going public? Damn…

Before I Start. A good pair of earphones with a decent mic. I have a theater company that records radio drama online. So that’s a priority. Sennheiser and Audio-Technica are good. I use JBLT290 In-Ear Headphones.

Routine Reminders. Well, now is an opportunity to start absorbing more. When you’re caught up with the hustle and bustle of the everyday, it’s always output, output, output, and no time for input. So this is a chance for learning, especially in the theater. I read books, listen to radio dramas, and watch plays, musicals, and operas as much as I can. I also teach theater to college students, so I make sure I’m on top of my learning and I can share better.

Nelsito’s items

GRWM recommends

– Rappler.com