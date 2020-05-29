MANILA, Philippines – One of the biggest challenges that quarantine life has brought is limited access to our necessities and favorite items. Many of us, if we can help it, are still operating exclusively at home.

But now that restrictions are easing up, our favorite shops are finally opening. Of course, this doesn’t mean they’re not taking the safety measures they need, and you shouldn’t stop either.

Given a choice, always choose to stay home. Get what you need online, and get the best deals you can using these coupons:

Order food delivery at Grabfood

Order your OTC medicine at Watsons

Have your favorite items delivered by Lalamove

Get your groceries at Landers Superstore

– Rappler.com