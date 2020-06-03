MANILA, Philippines – The 6.6 sale is almost here, but just before you click on that well-loved “add to cart” button, there’s something you have to know.

Rappler coupons will get you even bigger discounts than the typical sales from these e-commerce platforms.

Click on the links below and discover exclusive codes for checkout or be redirected to a landing page that’ll give you that extra percent off from your total bill.

Enjoy up to 90% off on your Lazada purchases

Receive up to P200 off your Shopee items

Get up to 30% off your Zalora fashion favorites



– Rappler.com