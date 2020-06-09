If you’ve been keeping up with the Get Ready with Me (GRWM) article series, then you’re probably aware that we’ve been keeping track of one of the few consistent experiences of people since the start of the pandemic: morning routines.

The mission of GRWM was to deliver lifestyle articles to you, our audience, to show that other people are here, present though physically unseen – experiencing the mundane, the frustrations, the everyday things you feel in different aspects.

These days, things have been chaotic in the news and in the policies. We’re no longer under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) like when GRWM first started, and definitely not back to normal, despite what those “new normal” slogans have been telling you.

But with the ups and downs of our current situation, GRWM wants to continue bringing stories to you, to remind you that we’re all waking up and doing things – not easily and not without burdens. But we all carry on. After all, the only way out is through.

With new questions and new perspectives, GRWM will continue bringing the days and mornings of people from all walks of life.

If you haven’t yet checked out our previous articles, here are some you’ll love to read:

Got someone you want GRWM to feature? Just email us at stories@rappler.com with the subject line "GRWM" followed by the name and designation of the person. – Rappler.com