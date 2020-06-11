MANILA, Philippines – These days, the only way to get to your favorite restaurants is to order in. And let’s be honest, sometimes the cravings are so strong that our wallet suffers for it.

Rappler coupons are here to help you out. Here are some promo codes to get you through those cravings without breaking the bank.

Get P49 off when you order from any restaurant using GFPHIPRICE

Order from Bacolod Chicken Inasal and 8Cuts and get free delivery using EATSSAFER

Use EATSCASHLESS to get P100 off your Conti's Bakeshop and Restaurant order



Use SAGOTKITAPAY for free delivery and 20% discount at Burger King

Order from Chowking and get free delivery using SAGOTKITA

– Rappler.com