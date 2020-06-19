MANILA, Philippines – We usually celebrate Father’s Day with a trip to somewhere special, or we make sure we go to dad’s favorite restaurant for a sumptuous dinner. However, now that we’re still being encouraged to stay at home, we can’t do that just yet.

But it also doesn’t mean we can’t turn this day into something special. Why not make this day into one big bonding day? Get the kids to decorate the house, design greeting cards for dad, and help prepare a creamy and delightful spread.

If you’re still thinking about what to make for Father’s Day, here are easy but mouthwatering recipes you and the kids can try and bond over to make dad feel special the entire day:

For breakfast



Surprise dad with a tray of breakfast in bed with these creamy scrambled eggs and pancakes.

CREAMY SCRAMBLED EGGS

INGREDIENTS:

6 pcs eggs

1 pack 125 ml NESTLÉ® All Purpose Cream

2 tbsp MAGGI® MAGIC SARAP® 8g

2 tbsp vegetable oil

PROCEDURE:

Beat eggs with NESTLÉ® All Purpose Cream.

Preheat oil in a pan and pour beaten eggs. Stir and cook over medium heat.

Transfer into a serving plate and serve. Add chunks of Quesong Puti on top of the finished product.

TIP: You can also add in chunks of Quesong Puti when the eggs have cooked halfway

BANANA PANCAKES

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

¼ cup sugar

¼ tsp fine salt

1 pack 125 ml NESTLÉ® All Purpose Cream

¼ cup water

1 pc egg

4 pcs ripe banana, sliced

4 tbsp butter

PROCEDURE:

Sift flour, baking powder, half cup sugar, and salt into a bowl.

Mix NESTLÉ® All Purpose Cream, water, and egg. Pour into dry ingredients and whisk until just combined. Fold in slices of banana.

Melt butter in a non-stick pan and pour 1 ladleful of pancake batter and cook for 2 -3 minutes per side.

Transfer into a serving plate and serve with toppings.

Note: Top with caramel or chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and toasted walnut

TIP: Top it with banana cue slices by frying thinly sliced banana saba in melted butter. Add sugar and caramelize. Fry until golden brown.

For lunch

Set the dining table as if you were in a restaurant and get everyone to share their fondest stories about dad over beef steak with cream sauce.

BEEF STEAK WITH CREAM SAUCE

INGREDIENTS:

½ kg beef steak, cut into ¾-inch thick

1 sachet 8g MAGGI MAGIC SARAP®

½ tsp freshly ground pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pack 125 ml NESTLÉ® All Purpose Cream

1/2 - 1 tbsp (to taste) MAGGI Savor

1 tsp minced parsley

PROCEDURE:

Season with MAGGI MAGIC SARAP® and pepper.

Preheat a pan and place beef to cook for 2 – 3 minutes per side or to the preferred doneness. Set aside steak for 10 minutes to rest. (15mins)

Add garlic in the same pan can and cook for 1 minute. Stir in Nestle All Purpose Cream, and MAGGI Savor. (2mins)

Slice beef into serving pieces. Transfer on a serving plate and top with parsley. Serve with cream sauce. (2mins)

Notes: The preferred cuts of beef steak to use are rib eye, tenderloin, top blade, strip loin, porterhouse, t-bone, flank, or sirloin. Steak may be served with Creamy Mashed Potato and a simple salad.

TIP: Prep the steak by marinating it 15 to 20 minutes for added taste

For merienda or dinner

Gather the kids in the living room or veranda for a nice merienda or dinner of creamy pesto and coffee ice cream. Ask them to present and read the greeting cards they made for dad.

CREAMY PESTO

INGREDIENTS:

1 head garlic, peeled

¼ cup olive oil

1 cup fresh basil leaves, rinsed and drained well

2 tbsp toasted and chopped cashews

½ pc lemon, zested and juiced

⅛ tsp salt

¼ tsp freshly ground pepper

3 tbsp grated parmesan cheese

½ kg spaghetti

¼ kg sliced chicken breast

2 sachets MAGGI MAGIC SARAP®

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1 cup water

1 pack 250 ml NESTLÉ® All Purpose Cream

PROCEDURE:

Transfer basil, cashew, lemon zest, and juice in a blender. Season with salt, pepper, and cheese. Purée until smooth. Transfer in an airtight container and store in the refrigerator until use. (10 minutes)

Boil pasta according to package direction. (10 minutes)

Season chicken breast with ½ sachet of MAGGI® MAGIC SARAP®. Sauté chicken in olive oil for 1 minute. Add tomatoes and cook for another minute. Remove and set aside. (5 minutes)

Add pesto in the same pan and cook for 1 minute. Pour water and NESTLÉ® All Purpose Cream. Season with remaining 1 ½ sachet of MAGGI® MAGIC SARAP®. (5 minutes)

Strain spaghetti and toss in the sauce with chicken and tomatoes. Transfer on a serving plate and serve immediately. (5 minutes)

TIP: Toast pandesal until golden brown and crunchy like croutons. Use a blender to make fine bread crumbs then add it into the pasta and mix thoroughly.

COFFEE ICE CREAM

INGREDIENTS:

3 tbsp Nescafé Gold

¼ cup hot water

⅔ cup condensed milk, chilled

⅔ cup evaporated milk, chilled

1 pack 125 ml NESTLÉ® All Purpose Cream

PROCEDURE:

Dissolve Nescafé Gold in ¼ cup of hot water. (2mins)

Stir in condensed milk and evaporated milk. Set aside. (2mins)

Whip Nestle All Purpose Cream until light. Fold into the coffee mixture. (5mins)

Transfer into a serving container and freeze overnight. Scoop into serving portion and serve. (overnight)

Note: Add toppings like crushed cookies, chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, or caramel sauce.

TIP: Make it dalgona! In a medium bowl, whisk together sugar, 2 tbsp. Nescafé Gold, and cold water until silky smooth and foamy. Add the mixture on top of ice cream and enjoy!

If you’re trying any of these recipes above, make sure to share your photos on social media using the hashtag #CreateWithCream! – Rappler.com