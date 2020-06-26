MANILA, Philippines – We’ve heard a lot of stories about parents pulling all their resources together to buy their child a decent mobile phone or tablet, and students having to attend their online classes in internet shops or not being able to attend at all.

The pandemic is forcing parents to decide if they should let their kids continue schooling or just make them skip this year and wait until they can go back to their physical classrooms.

To help address this problem, Unilever has partnered with Lazada for the Shop2Give Hope sale. This aims to support UNICEF Philippines’ educational programs that will help 800,000 among the 28 million Filipino children impacted by the pandemic.

“Shop2Give Hope is a purpose-driven initiative built on our belief in the power of collective action and shared advocacy. Lazada and UNICEF have supported us for the past two runs and with this renewed partnership, we are focused on enabling alternative education”, shares Benjie Yap, Unilever Philippines’ Chairman and CEO.

And you can directly contribute to this advocacy by simply shopping for your household essentials. Unilever brands including Cream Silk, Dove, Pond’s, Breeze, Closeup, Knorr, and more will be having a one-day-only sale in Lazada on July 1 where you can enjoy up to 70% discount on their products.

“The proceeds from this initiative will boost our efforts to ensure children continue their education by providing learning resources, and developing online platforms and strategies for those children and families without connectivity at home,” said Isy Faingold, Chief of Education of UNICEF Philippines.

Here are some of the deals that you can score at the Shop2Give Hope sale:

Buy 1 take 1 on home care essentials

Up to 50% on Knorr cooking staples





Buy 3 take 1 on Baby Dove products





35% off on Pond’s bestselling anti-aging set

50% off on Love, Beauty, and Planet vegan, paraben-free shampoos and body wash

Up to 30% off on Dove bathing essentials

Up to 50% off on St. Ives facial scrubs

Up to 40% off on Cream Silk conditioners





Up to 34% off on Closeup anti-bacterial toothpaste

Limited edition Shop2Give bundles

You can get free shipping, capped at P125 off when you purchase a minimum of P1000 worth of products. You also have a chance to win vouchers worth P200 and other prizes.

Aside from discounts and deals, you can also tune in to Lazada Live, a special all-day live streaming featuring artists like AC Bonifacio, Kobe Paras, Luis Manzano, Ylona Garcia, Julie Anne San Jose, Alex Gonzaga, and Heart Evangelista, and many more. Expect performances and interviews with your favorite artists and exclusive giveaways.

Unilever and Lazada are also raffling off 5 sets of learn-from-home packages worth P100,000 which include a Lenovo laptop, a Sennheiser headset with mic, a study table, and a Herman Miller ergonomic chair and a year’s supply of Unilever products. Just like and share the Shop2Give Hope post from Lazada’s Facebook page to join.

“Lazada is pleased to be part of this meaningful collaboration with Unilever and UNICEF for the third year,” said Ray Alimurung, Lazada Philippines’ CEO. “We believe in providing the tools and resources to help our youth remain resilient especially as we enter into a new normal.”



Visit the Shop2Give Hope store now! – Rappler.com