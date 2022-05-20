Watch UAAP cheerdance competition for free via Smart’s GigaPlay App on May 22

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.
Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), the official digital partner of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), is enabling fans to watch the much-anticipated return of the Cheerdance Competition on May 22, Sunday at 4 pm via GigaPlay App for FREE – with absolutely no subscription fees and data charges.
To enjoy free streaming on GigaPlay, Smart subscribers must simply download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, set up an account, and watch while connected to Smart mobile data or PLDT Home WiFi – without incurring data charges.
Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion, DLSU Animo Squad, UP Pep Squad, National U Pep Squad, UE Pep Squad, Adamson Pep Squad, FEU Cheering Squad, and UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe are set to compete for school pride and glory through jaw-dropping stunts and creative dance routines.
Meanwhile, fans can also stream for FREE the remaining elimination games for UAAP Women’s Volleyball Tournament, which are scheduled on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays following the quadruple-header format
The special GigaPlay FREE streaming is part of Smart’s thrust to enable the youth to pursue their passion for sports, cultivate their school spirit, and root for their favorite teams and players.
Philippines’ fastest 5G mobile network
GigaPlay’s UAAP coverage further boosts its lineup of sports content, which includes the streaming of the NBA, PBA, PVL, and FIBA games.
Aside from sports, GigaPlay also features exclusive world-class entertainment content, including concerts, music awards, and Korean entertainment content like TVN, KCON:TACT, and Hallyu Hangouts.
GigaPlay is powered by Smart, the country’s fastest 5G mobile network, as reported by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.
To learn more about GigaPlay, visit www.smart.com.ph/Pages/GigaPlay. – Rappler.com