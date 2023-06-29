Ukay ‘yan ah! The best ukay-ukay spots for your next ‘fit flip

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Prime Video and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

“Nice outfit, where did you get it?”

“It’s thrifted!”

There are a few things in life that are more satisfying than telling someone that you got your bomb outfit from a thrift shop. I remember back in college when I would spend hours scouring those memorable neon green hangers in search of the perfect P25 top. And yep, I still have those clothes with me now.

Whether you’re a college student looking for a frugal find like I was, or someone that just totally knows how to search racks upon racks to create the perfect outfit, ukay-ukay is something that never goes out of style.

It’s best to remember that going thrifting has its ups and downs like any other form of shopping, but it’s a good rule of thumb to remember to always clean your thrifted clothes after buying, and make sure it doesn’t have any fabric flaws, garment faults, or unseemly odors that you know you can’t fix.

Ready to shop? Grab your eco-bags and check out these well-loved ukay-ukay hubs.

Makati Cinema Square

If you’re ever in Makati and looking for new outfit finds that won’t break the bank, the basement of Makati Cinema Square holds a treasure trove of clothes, accessories, and even jewelry for as low as P100. The area holds over five stand-alone ukay-ukay shops that you can get lost in with all the good finds. After getting that next ‘fit, Little Tokyo is also right in front of the mall to get your Japanese food fix.

Makati Cinema Square is located at 2130 Chino Roces Ave, Legazpi Village, Makati, 1230 Metro Manila

Baguio Night Market

Photos by Julian Cirineo

The City of Pines isn’t just famous for its cool weather, hot destinations, and delectable food, it’s also known for its premium ukay-ukay spots. And if there’s one ukay spot you need to visit when in Baguio City, it should be the Baguio Night Market. It’s open daily starting at 9 pm. You can score preloved branded clothes and vintage pieces for as low as P150.

Baguio Night Market is located along Harrison Road, Baguio City

Ukay-Ukay Hub Tagaytay

Photos from Ukay-Ukay Hub Tagaytay Facebook page

When it comes to the South side, Tagaytay’s Ukay-Ukay Hub is also a no-fail haven to get your ukay-ukay fix. It’s ideal for those that are planning a Tagaytay getaway as it has a can’t-miss location just before the Tagaytay Rotonda. For its lowkey location and chill atmosphere, it’s become the favorite of Shaira Luna and Mimiyuuuh.

Ukay-Ukay Hub Tagaytay is located at 4X86+JP6, Silang Junction North, Tagaytay, Cavite

Community Flea Market

Photos from Season Pass Instagram

Looking for a more modern touch to your typical bin hunting? Look no further than the Community Flea Market pop-ups with locations in Maginhawa, Poblacion, Kapitolyo, Greenfield, and more. This monthly event sees the likes of local streetwear brands, second-hand goods, and other novel knickknacks that will spice up your wardrobe.

Though the choices aren’t as cheap as the other ukay hubs in this list, it’s a good place to go if you’re also looking for a community of second-hand clothes lovers.

Prime Video’s Ukay-Ukay on Wheels

Speaking of ukay pop-up shops, keep your eyes peeled for Prime Video’s very own Ukay-Ukay on Wheels pop-up that will bring affordable fashion from ukay-ukay stores to universities, office hubs, and your favorite hangout locations in Metro Manila, Davao, Baguio, Cebu, CDO, and Iloilo.

After registering, shoppers must take the challenge to get creative by putting together a complete outfit using entirely ukay clothes. They will be given a fixed amount of time to find an outfit that fits, try it on, and take OOTD photos at the ‘Snap and Share: Fit Check’ booth.

If their total outfit’s price tag amounts to a total of P149, the lucky shopper can take the thrifted outfit home. If it doesn’t, the shopper can still take photos for posterity at the ‘Snap and Share: Fit Check’ booth and also take home some goodies from Prime Video.

You can spot Prime Video’s Ukay-Ukay on Wheels in the following locations:

June 30 to July 1

Metro Manila – Market Market

Iloilo – SM City Iloilo

Davao – Matina Town Square

July 7 to 8

Baguio – Malcom Square

Cebu – Ayala Garden Bloc, IT Park Square

CDO – Limketkai Mall

*Some events will also be happening simultaneously.

Want to get deeper into Filipino ukay culture? Prime Video and ABS-CBN are set to stream their upcoming series “Fit Check: Confessions of An Ukay Queen” starring Kim Chiu as a self-confessed “Ukay Queen” named Melanie and her journey to building a name for herself in the cutthroat world of the fashion industry. The series will start streaming this July 6 exclusively on Prime Video starting at P149 a month.

Yup, for P149, you can enjoy exclusive Amazon Originals along with a variety of popular movies and TV series. Now that’s a real find – much like these ukay shops – all good thrifters can get behind. – Rappler.com