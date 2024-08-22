How Unilever’s climate roadmap drives their sustainability mission

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Unilever's Climate Transition Action Plan (CTAP) is designed to help them reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2039

As we experience the effects of the climate crisis through unexpected weather changes and the increasing risk of natural calamities, it’s become an undeniable reality that no longer feels like a concept.

Aside from doing our part in small ways, companies are being called upon to step up and take responsibility for their environmental impact. One company that recognizes this critical need is Unilever, as the company laid out its comprehensive Climate Transition Action Plan (CTAP) to help them reach net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2039.

For Unilever, achieving net zero GHG emissions means rethinking every aspect of their operations. The CTAP outlines a strategic approach with action areas to minimize their carbon footprint and foster a more sustainable business model.

Here are their ten key action items and how they’re making it happen:

Scaling up their Supplier Climate Programme by working closely with select suppliers to drive climate-action-driven standardization Reformulating products by using innovative lower-GHG ingredients Introducing forest-risk commodities by placing proper infrastructure and monitoring and verification systems for sustainability Scaling regenerative agriculture practices by focusing on processes that restore the land they farm on Reducing the GHG intensity of two key chemical ingredients: Linear alkylbenzene sulphonate and soda ash Emission reduction through the use of renewable energy (RE) in operations Using post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) to lessen the use of virgin fossil-fuel-derived plastics Minimize vehicle transport emissions by scaling up electric and alternative fuel vehicles Investing in more energy-efficient ice cream cabinets Developing alternative aerosol propellants for the US and Canadian market

Through those ten actionable steps, Unilever aims to reduce operational emissions by 70% by 2025, against a 2015 baseline, and achieve a 100% reduction in operational emissions by 2030.

Net Zero 101

Another key highlight of Unilever’s sustainability journey is the emphasis on collaboration. The Net Zero 101 workshop organized by Unilever partner, Net Zero Carbon Alliance, served as a platform to educate their media stakeholders on how to talk about the climate crisis.

“Reporting on the latest climate science and progress on climate action remains an important responsibility for our media partners,” shared Unilever Philippines Sustainability lead, Rondell Torres.

“Like our partners in the Net Zero Carbon Alliance, we fully support the role of [the] media in climate reporting and covering private sector efforts to advance the goal of limiting global warming. We value our partners in media and sustainability to make this all happen.”

Ultimately, Unilever’s Climate Transition Action Plan isn’t just a roadmap, it’s a testament to what’s possible when a company sees the reality of the climate crisis and takes action.

Read more about their Unilever CTAP report here. – Rappler.com