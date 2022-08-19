CheckThisOut: Cop Valentina’s fierce looks with these makeup and fashion items

Sss…slay like Janella Salvador a.k.a the new Valentina when you recreate this look!

The serpent queen is back, and she’s serving us the lewks. From her money piece highlights to her black floating eyeliner, Janella Salvador is owning her iconic role as Valentina, the supervillain in the latest Darna TV series.

A lawyer and vlogger cursed with venomous hair snakes, we know that Valentina will be the nemesis of Jane de Leon, who will be playing Darna in the show. But we can’t help but cheer for her because of her strong aura and scene-stealing makeup and outfits.

Janella has been going viral recently because of her captivating looks on the red carpet and at media conferences – all while carrying a snake! She has also appeared in the series and has been slaying every scene.

If you’re eyeing to recreate her fierce Regina Vanguardia and Valentina looks, you might want to try these beauty and fashion items.

We’ve seen this hairstyle from celebrities like Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK and actress Andrea Brillantes. Now, it’s Valentina’s turn to own the look.

You can recreate this trendy money piece highlights with this Bleach Cloud bleach kit from Colourette. Beach Cloud promises to lighten your hair color up to three to four levels in one go. This set also contains a volume developer, powder bleach, and freebies like a Colourette bowl, brush, and a pair of gloves.

With this handy bleach kit, there’s no need to go to the salon (and splurge loads of cash). You can bleach your hair on your own! Make sure to do a patch test before using dye on your hair and use protective gloves during the coloring process.

For eye makeup, you can use this eye palette from blk cosmetics. The elegant brown and nude shades can help define your eyes and give you a striking gaze. This eye palette also features two matte and cream eyeshadows that suit all types of skin tones. Add a little shimmer for a more polished look!

Another beauty hack to make your eyes pop is to apply eyeliner. But if you’re channeling an iconic supervillain like Valentina, a typical winged eyeliner won’t be enough. You need to work hard on perfecting a super thick winged eyeliner or a bold graphic arrow eyeliner.

Fortunately, this Careline Graph-ink has a high-precision felt-tip applicator that allows you to line your eyelids evenly. It’s also smudge-proof and waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about looking like a raccoon after. Plus, it only costs P220 – super sulit!

We’ve only watched the teaser and the first few episodes of the series so far, but we can’t get over Valentina’s big and wavy curls. She looked like an absolute queen!

With this Philips StyleCare Sublime Ends Curler, you can take your everyday hairstyle up a notch. Use this hair curler to create those loose curls matching the face-framing money piece highlights.

Another item to add to your makeup arsenal is red lipstick. If you want to turn heads and make a statement in an event, you’ll never go wrong with wearing bold red lipstick. Check out this Teviant Lip Spell in the shade Haute!

Complete your look with this bodycon mini dress from Forever21. This black knitted dress has a round neckline, long sleeves, and a bodycon silhouette. It’s also stretchable and flattering to different body shapes, making you look sexy and sultry. Valentina would be proud!

We can’t wait to see more of Janella Salvador a.k.a Valentina in the teleserye reboot of Darna. For now, let’s recreate her fierce looks and awra moments with these beauty and fashion finds.

What are you waiting for? Add to cart these items now – or else the snake-haired Valentina will unleash her wrath. – Rappler.com

