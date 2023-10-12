WATCH: Coffee for a cause? Visit Starbucks Philippines’ Tondo community store

Portion of every purchase in this store directly supports scholarships and after-school learning through nonprofit partners, Young Focus and AHA! Learning Center

Fancy a cup of coffee while contributing to youth education? Starbucks Philippines opens its Community Store in Tondo, Manila, where a portion of its revenue will back educational programs by nonprofit organizations Young Focus and AHA! Learning Center.

The Tondo Community Store is part of more than 200 Starbucks Community Stores around the world, which all offer communities economic opportunities and tie up with local organizations dedicated to making an impact.

Watch this video to learn more about the first Community Store in the Philippines. — Rappler.com

