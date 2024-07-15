WATCH: Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera-Dantes play DITO o Doon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

How well does the Filipino power couple know each other?

No one knows how to bring on the kilig quite like the country’s power couple, actors Marian Rivera-Dantes and Dingdong Dantes!

The iconic duo are DITO Telecommunity’s newest brand ambassadors, and Rappler’s Giselle Barrientos got to talk to them about the origins of their love story, their life at home with their kids, and their thoughts on DITO’s latest campaign, #DITOsaPusoKo, in this episode of BrandRap Talk.

“Nakita namin kung pano nila pinrayoridad ang mga tao at ang pangangailangan ng mga tao. Kasi alam naman natin na necessity na ang internet, ang pakikipag-communication sa ibang tao. So nandito ang DITO para ibigay yung service na ‘yan sa kanila,” said Marian on saying yes to the partnership.

(“We saw how DITO prioritized the people and their needs. We know now that the internet and communicating with others is a necessity. So DITO is here to give that service to them.”)

The couple shared how they rely on DITO to show love to their family, like watching movies with the kids at home or staying in touch with them during out-of-town tapings.

“‘Yung trabaho namin, laging nasa malayo, nasa iba’t ibang lugar, so kapag nami-miss namin ‘yung kids, parang hindi na sapat yung phone call lang, dapat FaceTime,” said Dingdong. “Kailangan reliable talaga ‘yung ginagamit mong network pagdating sa mga bagay na ganyan.”

(“Our job always brings us far away to different places, so when we miss the kids, it feels like a phone call isn’t enough anymore. It has to be FaceTime. The network you’re using really has to be reliable when it comes to things like this.”)

We also have fun with the couple with DITO o Doon, a special game segment that tests how well Marian and Dingdong know each other. Watch them laugh and playfully debate their romantic history, plus take on dares as a losing consequence.

Watch the full BrandRap Talk episode here:

– Rappler.com