WATCH: We try 7-Eleven’s new Korean-style snacks!

All we want is a K-drama moment, pero pwede narin yung K-snacks for now.

Have you guys heard? 7-Eleven has a bunch of new K-style snacks for us to try.

The convenience store is bringing in new additions to their 7-Fresh Asian series, this time taking cues from trendy food items from Seoul.

New on the menu are the following:

K-Style Plant-based Chicken Burger (P95)

K-Style Garlic Cream Cheese Bun (P49)

K-Style Egg Drop Sandwich (P85)

The BrandRap team recently tried them out, and here is what we think about these new snackos. – Rappler.com