WATCH: We take the Next Generation Ford Everest for a test drive

Camping trips, a drive to the movies, a quick grocery run – the Next Gen Everest is an SUV built for the fam

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Ford and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

The Ford Everest is finally getting an update! The line, which was first launched in 2003, then updated in 2015, now has a new generation of SUVs for those looking for a new car. So who is the Next Generation Ford Everest built for exactly?

SUVs have been rising in popularity over other car types simply because they are big enough for a family or a group but not too big that they would be hard to drive around.

They’re great for city driving and powerful enough for off-road driving. It’s a great middle-ground for those who are looking for power, space, and comfort. And the Next Generation Ford Everest, released last July, is getting an all-around boost, plus a five-year warranty that comes standard with all Next-Gen Ford Vehicles.

In this video, we take the Next Generation Ford Everest Limited for a spin to see just how great of a family SUV it really is!

Be one of the first owners of the Next Generation Ford Everest Limited! Reserve a unit here. – Rappler.com