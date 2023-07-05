BrandRap
BrandRap
#NextStop

WATCH: Shopping for Filipino-published books at Mt. Cloud Bookshop in Baguio City

Julian Cirineo
WATCH: Shopping for Filipino-published books at Mt. Cloud Bookshop in Baguio City
Haul reveal! We couldn’t stop ourselves from buying books at this bookshop in Baguio City.

Editor’s note: Ready to travel? Let us be your passport to amazing destinations and stopovers one quick video at a time. Here’s where we think should be your #NextStop.

If you love books made and published by Filipinos, then you should drop by the Mt. Cloud Bookshop found at Yangco Road in Baguio City

Mt. Cloud Bookshop is a booklover’s dream. Watch to see what we bought and why you need to add this to your Baguio trip itinerary. – Rappler.com

author

Julian Cirineo

Julian is a senior content producer for Rappler's BrandRap. Before joining the team, he worked for an NGO focused on plastic pollution, and was also a managing editor for a magazine. He started his career as a producer and writer for a TV news network.
More from Julian Cirineo

#BrandRap

#ShareAsia